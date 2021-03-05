UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greenpeace Slams Israeli Charge Of Iranian Eco-terror

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 04:00 PM

Greenpeace slams Israeli charge of Iranian eco-terror

Jerusalem, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Greenpeace on Friday slammed an Israeli minister who accused Iran of "environmental terrorism" after a devastating oil spill in the Mediterranean.

Jonathan Aikhenbaum, director of Greenpeace Israel, said minister Gila Gamliel's comments did more harm than good.

"It is simply scandalous and lacking any factual basis at this stage," he told public radio.

He said her accusation against Israel's arch foe carried "a bad smell of election propaganda" as a March 23 general election beckons.

Gamliel is a staunch ally of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose hardline stance against Iran is a key part of his re-election campaign.

Aikhenbaum said her Wednesday accusations on Twitter were "a blow to Israel's credibility in the international arena and especially the credibility of the ministry for environmental protection".

Storms last month washed tonnes of sticky tar ashore along Israel's entire Mediterranean coastline, blighting 160 kilometres (96 miles) of beach from the Gaza border to Lebanon.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Israel Iran Twitter Gaza Oil Lebanon March Border From Election 2018

Recent Stories

Daniel Pearl case: SC to hear appeals challenging ..

11 minutes ago

Results of Argentina's Trials of Russia's Sputnik ..

32 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan for restructuring and re ..

33 minutes ago

Three gamblers held with stake money in sargodha

33 minutes ago

UAE announces 3,072 new COVID-19 cases, 2,026 reco ..

51 minutes ago

Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Strikes Off Indonesia's C ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.