Greenpeace slams Israeli charge of Iranian eco-terror

Jerusalem, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Greenpeace on Friday slammed an Israeli minister who accused Iran of "environmental terrorism" after a devastating oil spill in the Mediterranean.

Jonathan Aikhenbaum, director of Greenpeace Israel, said minister Gila Gamliel's comments did more harm than good.

"It is simply scandalous and lacking any factual basis at this stage," he told public radio.

He said her accusation against Israel's arch foe carried "a bad smell of election propaganda" as a March 23 general election beckons.

Gamliel is a staunch ally of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose hardline stance against Iran is a key part of his re-election campaign.

Aikhenbaum said her Wednesday accusations on Twitter were "a blow to Israel's credibility in the international arena and especially the credibility of the ministry for environmental protection".

Storms last month washed tonnes of sticky tar ashore along Israel's entire Mediterranean coastline, blighting 160 kilometres (96 miles) of beach from the Gaza border to Lebanon.