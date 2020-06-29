UrduPoint.com
Greens On Course For Major Gains In France Local Polls: Estimates

Muhammad Irfan 45 seconds ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 01:10 AM

Greens on course for major gains in France local polls: estimates

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :France's Greens were on course for major gains in the second round of regional elections on Sunday expected to deal a blow to the ruling party of President Emmanuel Macron, projections showed.

The Green candidate was well ahead of his right-wing rival to be mayor of Lyon, while the Greens were also in close contention to win key cities Bordeaux and Lille, the estimates indicated.

"What has emerged victorious tonight, it seems to me, is the desire for a real environmentalism that is put into action," Yannick Jadot, an MEP and senior with Europe Ecology-The Greens (EELV), told TF1 television.

