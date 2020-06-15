UrduPoint.com
Greipel Extends Israel Start-Up Nation Contract

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 10:00 PM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :German sprinter Andre Greipel has extended his contract with Israel Start-Up Nation until 2022, the team announced on Monday.

Greipel, who turns 38 in July, joined the World Tour team this year.

"Andre Greipel will continue his brilliant career with the Israel Start-Up Nation team... well beyond his 40th birthday," the team said in a statement.

The Rostock-born rider spent most of his career with the Belgian Lotto team and rode last season for the French team Arkea-Samsic.

He has won stages on all three major Tours, including 11 on the Tour de France where he has been runner-up in the points classification three times.

He last raced in the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race in Australia on February 2 before the coronavirus pandemic halted the season and raised doubts about the financial survival of several teams.

The World Tour season is due to resume on August 1 with the Strade Bianche in Italy.

