Greipel leaves Arkea-Samsic after contract termination request

Paris, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Veteran German sprinter Andre Greipel will leave Arkea-Samsic after having his demand to end his deal accepted following just one season, the team announced on Tuesday.

Greipel, 37, who has a stage victory at all three of the Grand Tours, joined the French outfit after six campaigns with Lotto-Soudal.

"About 4 weeks ago I asked the management of the team to terminate the contract towards the end of the year. I am very grateful for the cooperation we had in 2019," Greipel said in a statement on Arkea-Samsic's website.

'The Gorilla' registered a single win with Arkea-Samsic in a race in Gabon at the beginning of the year but he managed a sixth-place finish at the final stage of the Tour de France.

"In the first half of the season I had to fight several months with a bacterial disease and once 100% healed, unfortunately, this was only two weeks before the Tour de France," Greipel said.

"I am obviously disappointed by Andre's performances this season even if I know he is the first affected. Our results together are far from satisfying," Arkea-Samsic's manager Emmanuel Hubert said.

Greipel said he would announce his plans for the 2020 campaign during the first two weeks of November after his final race at the Muensterland Giro on Thursday.