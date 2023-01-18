Greta Thunberg detained at German coal mine protest: police

(@FahadShabbir)

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was hauled away and detained on Tuesday during a protest at a German village being razed to make way for a coal mine expansion, police said.

"The group is in the custody of the police," a police spokeswoman said when asked about the arrest of Thunberg and other activists in the western village of Luetzerath.

Images showed Thunberg being picked up by police officers wearing helmets and then walked to a waiting bus.

Those detained had "broken away from the demonstration" and ran towards the edge of an open pit, police said.

Police said they were working to identify the protesters in custody, and a decision would be made later about what further action to take.

The spokeswoman said the activists had not been formally arrested.