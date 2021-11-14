Greta Thunberg says COP26 limited to 'blah, blah, blah'

Stockholm, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg said Saturday the COP26 UN climate talks had achieved nothing but "blah, blah, blah" after nations reached a compromise deal in Glasgow.

"The real work continues outside these halls. And we will never give up, ever," the figurehead of the Fridays for Future movement posted on Twitter.