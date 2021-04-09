Greta Thunberg to skip COP26 over unfair vaccine rollouts: AFP interview

Stockholm, April 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg said Friday she plans to skip the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow this November, saying the uneven rollout of Covid-19 vaccine campaigns would mean countries could not participate on even terms.

"With the extremely inequitable vaccine distribution I will not attend the COP26 conference if the development continues as it is now," Thunberg told AFP.