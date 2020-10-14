Greta Thunberg urges EU to do 'as much as possible' on climate

Stockholm, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg on Wednesday urged EU leaders to "do as much as possible" to step up the bloc's ambitions to reduce carbon output at this week's summit.

"Of course none of what has been proposed or pushed is in line with the science, but we are still demanding them to do as much as possible.

.. to commit to what they had promised to do" in the 2015 Paris Agreement, Thunberg told AFP in an interview.