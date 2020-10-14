UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greta Thunberg Urges EU To Do 'as Much As Possible' On Climate

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 11:00 PM

Greta Thunberg urges EU to do 'as much as possible' on climate

Stockholm, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg on Wednesday urged EU leaders to "do as much as possible" to step up the bloc's ambitions to reduce carbon output at this week's summit.

"Of course none of what has been proposed or pushed is in line with the science, but we are still demanding them to do as much as possible.

.. to commit to what they had promised to do" in the 2015 Paris Agreement, Thunberg told AFP in an interview.

Related Topics

Paris 2015 Agreement

Recent Stories

Shutter down strike to be observed on Oct 16 again ..

25 minutes ago

UK fishermen hopeful of netting late deal in EU tr ..

25 minutes ago

UN Concerned About 125,000 People in Libya's Sirte ..

25 minutes ago

Salford captains cleared to play in Challenge Cup ..

25 minutes ago

Former London Marathon winner Wanjiru handed four- ..

28 minutes ago

Check Post in Jacobabad renamed as "Shaheed Abdul ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.