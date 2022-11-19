Gridlocked UN climate talks head into overtime

(@FahadShabbir)

Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :UN climate talks were extended by a day Friday in an effort to break a deadlock as nations tussle over funding for developing countries battered by weather disasters and ambition on curbing global warming.

Representatives from nearly 200 countries have gathered at the COP27 in Egypt for two weeks with the aim of driving forward action on climate change as the world faces a worsening onslaught of weather extremes.

But wealthy and developing nations struggled to find common ground on a host of crucial issues, as the summit in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh spilled into overtime.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, who chairs the COP27 talks, told delegates that the negotiations would go into Saturday.

"I remain concerned at the number of outstanding issues," he said.

The daunting list of tasks includes finding agreement on emissions cutting ambitions and reaffirming a goal to limit average warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius from pre-industrial levels, which scientists say is a safer guardrail to avoid the most dangerous impacts.

Rich countries are also under pressure to finally fulfil promises to provide $100 billion a year to help developing countries green their economies and adapt to future impacts.

But for many vulnerable countries the defining issue at the conference is money for the "loss and damage" caused by climate change -- a controversial issue previously blocked by wealthy countries fearful of open-ended liability.