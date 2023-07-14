Open Menu

Grieving Springboks Captain Etzebeth To Play Against All Blacks

Umer Jamshaid Published July 14, 2023 | 09:40 AM

Grieving Springboks captain Etzebeth to play against All Blacks

Auckland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Stand-in South Africa skipper Eben Etzebeth will play against New Zealand on Saturday in Auckland despite the death of his father, a team official told AFP.

The 31-year-old lock's dad died on Tuesday, casting doubt on whether Etzebeth would play in the Rugby Championship showdown or return home to support his family.

Etzebeth took part in the captain's run at Mount Smart Stadium on Friday morning, with Springboks media manager Zeena Isaacs confirming to AFP he would play.

A South African Rugby official had described Etzebeth as "extremely close" to his father, Harry.

Etzebeth is standing in as skipper, with the Springboks' regular captain Siya Kolisi sidelined by a knee injury.

The match will be Etzebeth's first since suffering a shoulder injury three months ago.

"It's been a pretty tough week for him and his family. As a team, we send our condolences to the Etzebeth family," All Blacks captain Sam Cane told reporters.

"It must be pretty tough for him being on the other side of the world.

