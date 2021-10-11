Griezmann earns 100th France cap in Nations League final

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Antoine Griezmann will make his 100th appearance for France on Sunday after being named in Les Bleus' starting line-up for the Nations League final against Spain.

Griezmann will become just the ninth player to make it a century of caps for France when he lines up alongside Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema in a powerful front three for the world champions.

One of those in the 100 club is captain Hugo Lloris, who will make his 134th France appearance, moving him ever closer to Lilian Thuram's record total of 142.

Aurelien Tchouameni starts in midfield for Didier Deschamps' side in place of Adrien Rabiot, who is unavailable following a positive Covid-19 test.

Ferran Torres starts up front for Spain after recovering from a foot injury sustained in his side's 2-1 semi-final win over Italy, in which Torres scored both La Roja goals.

Luis Enrique has made two changes, selecting Eric Garcia in place of Pau Torres in defence while Rodri starts in midfield ahead of Koke.

Starting line-ups: Spain (4-3-3) Unai Simon; Cesar Azpilicueta, Eric Garcia, Aymeric Laporte, Marcos Alonso; Gavi, Sergio Busquets (capt), Rodri; Ferran Torres, Mikel Oyarzabal, Pablo Sarabia Coach: Luis Enrique France (3-4-3) Hugo Lloris (capt); Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Presnel Kimpembe; Benjamin Pavard, Paul Pogba, Aurelien Tchouameni, Theo Hernandez; Antoine Griezmann, Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe Coach: Didier Deschamps Referee: Anthony Taylor (ENG)