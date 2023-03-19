Griezmann-inspired Atletico crush sinking Valencia

Barcelona, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :Antoine Griezmann pulled the strings for Atletico Madrid as they shredded Ruben Baraja's helpless Valencia 3-0 in La Liga on Saturday.

The French forward opened the scoring for the hosts at the Metropolitano and continued his own superb form with another fine display at the heart of Diego Simeone's side.

Yannick Carrasco doubled Atletico's lead early in the second half and Thomas Lemar sealed the win, with the Rojiblancos, third, moving six points clear of fourth-placed Real Sociedad, having played a game more.

The defeat leaves the troubled Los Che 17th, level on 26 points with Getafe, 18th, who host Sevilla on Sunday.

Atletico recorded a fifth win in six La Liga games and tightened their hold on third place with a confident display, the kind they could not find in the first half of the campaign.

Memphis Depay missed two good chances for Atletico early on before Griezmann broke the deadlock after 23 minutes.

Marcos Llorente burst forward and fed the striker, and while there was a touch of luck about his first touch, which appeared to bounce off his foot and set the ball up nicely, the second was a neat stroked finish for his ninth league goal of the season.