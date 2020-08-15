UrduPoint.com
Griezmann Left On Bench For Barcelona Against Bayern Munich

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 12:30 AM

Lisbon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Antoine Griezmann has been left out of Barcelona's starting line-up for their Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich in Lisbon on Friday.

The France forward drops to the bench as coach Quique Setien makes two changes to the team which defeated Napoli 3-1 last Saturday in the second leg of their last-16 tie.

Ivan Rakitic also makes way as Sergio Busquets and former Bayern man Arturo Vidal return after suspension.

German double winners Bayern are unchanged following their 4-1 defeat of Chelsea last weekend which took them to the 'Final Eight' 7-1 on aggregate.

That means Joshua Kimmich plays at right-back with Benjamin Pavard sidelined, and Thiago Alcantara starts against his old side in midfield.

The winners of the one-off tie, being played behind closed doors, will meet either Manchester City or Lyon in the semi-finals.

Starting line-ups in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final between Barcelona and Bayern Munich at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon (kick-off 1900 GMT): Barcelona (4-3-1-2) Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Nelson Semedo, Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Sergi Roberto, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong; Arturo Vidal; Lionel Messi (capt), Luis Suarez Coach: Quique Setien (ESP) Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1) Manuel Neuer (capt); Joshua Kimmich, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Alphonso Davies; Leon Goretzka, Thiago Alcantara; Serge Gnabry, Thomas Mueller, Ivan Perisic; Robert Lewandowski Coach: Hansi Flick (GER) Referee: Damir Skomina (SLO)

