Griezmann Shines In Atletico Romp, Sevilla Snatch Win

Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :Atletico Madrid produced one of their best performances of the season to defeat Real Valladolid 3-0 on Saturday, with Memphis Depay making his debut.

Real Sociedad, third, continued their fine form with a 2-0 win at Rayo Vallecano, while struggling Sevilla snatched a 1-0 win over Cadiz with a late Ivan Rakitic penalty.

Atletico's new Dutch forward Depay, signed from Barcelona on Friday, came off the bench in the second half but by then Antoine Griezmann's virtuoso display had the hosts in full control at the Metropolitano.

The French forward produced a sublime assist for Alvaro Morata to open the scoring and then struck the second himself.

Mario Hermoso netted the third from the rebound after his header from Griezmann's free-kick was parried back into his path.

Those three goals in an 11-minute spell in the first half wrapped up the points for fourth-placed Atletico.

Diego Simeone's team have endured a tough season both in the league and also in Europe, where they were eliminated, but earned a second win in seven league games to get heading back in the right direction.

On Thursday they face rivals Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals, important both as a derby but also their last realistic chance of silverware this season.

"I'm very happy, very pleased with the team's performance," Griezmann told DAZN.

"We have been doing well since the World Cup, playing with intensity, hard work, having chances up front, but we lacked a goal.

