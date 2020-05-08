UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Grim Economic Data Reveals Virus Devastation

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 09:20 AM

Grim economic data reveals virus devastation

London, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :A new raft of bleak economic data laid bare the crippling worldwide impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, as hard-hit Europe moved to further ease lockdown measures in a bid to get people back to work.

The United States said another 3.2 million people filed unemployment claims last week, while Germany and France reported major slumps in industrial production and Britain said its economic output would plummet by 14 percent this year.

A top Brazilian minister warned that Latin America's biggest economy -- and the region's virus epicenter -- risked "collapse" if stay-at-home measures were not soon lifted.

Nations around the world are under huge pressure to ease the economic pain caused by measures to halt the spread of the virus, which has claimed more than 266,000 lives, infected 3.8 million and left half of humanity under some form of lockdown.

Across Europe, many countries are now easing restrictions, with some shops and schools re-opening across the region, Italy allowing Catholics to soon attend mass, and Norway to open up pubs on June 1.

US President Donald Trump is also pushing for lockdowns to be lifted, as he tries to steady the world's largest economy before voters head to the polls in November.

"This country can't stay closed and locked down for years," he said Thursday at a meeting with Texas Governor Greg Abbott, whose state was one of the first to lift stay-at-home rules.

But experts have warned that social distancing will remain necessary until a vaccine is developed -- and governments are keen to avoid a devastating second wave of infections.

Britain was on Thursday reviewing lockdown measures, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson expected to offer a roadmap on easing restrictions on Sunday.

Johnson -- who himself was hospitalised for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus -- said: "We will proceed with maximum caution".

with blacks dying at a higher rate, statistics show.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Governor Europe France Norway Trump Germany Italy United States June November Sunday Top Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE hails formation of new Iraqi government

7 hours ago

Ministry of Foreign Affairs supports National Scre ..

7 hours ago

President of Senegal supports call to pray for hum ..

8 hours ago

World Council of Churches supports call to pray fo ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Singapore ..

8 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Iraq on new ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.