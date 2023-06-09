Grim homecoming for South Sudanese fleeing Sudan violence

Renk, South Sudan, June 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :When fighting erupted in Sudan, Rosa Yusif Elias escaped on foot with her seven children over the border to her homeland, South Sudan, where she thought they would be safe.

Instead they have been stranded for weeks in an isolated camp that has been overwhelmed by the sudden arrival of tens of thousands of people fleeing the violence next door.

"This place is full of flies and snakes, and the food is not good," said Elias, who fled Sudan after fighting erupted between the army and a powerful paramilitary force on April 15.

She said children were coming down with diarrhoea. "In the last few days, three children have died in this camp." The influx adds to an already dire situation in South Sudan, a troubled country that has struggled with war, famine and natural disaster since gaining independence from Sudan in 2011.

Those arriving have turned to aid groups already under strain trying to provide basic services in a country where two-thirds of the population rely on humanitarian assistance to survive.

The scene near the border is grim, with children suffering malnutrition, tensions over limited resources, and families sleeping in the open as the camp's population climbs by the day.

"We are suffering in this camp, children are dying," said Santuke Danga, who is stuck at the camp near Renk, a frontier town that has become the epicentre of this latest crisis.

"We queue up in order to get porridge for the children, at the water point people fight, (there is) no security and sometimes hyenas come."