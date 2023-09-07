Grisly case of missing friends haunts tormented Mexican city

Lagos de Moreno, Mexico, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Bloody handprints in an abandoned house offer a clue to the fate of five young Mexicans believed to have been tortured and murdered by drug cartel hitmen, traumatizing their community.

The childhood friends have joined more than 111,000 people missing across the country, where insecurity is expected to be a major topic in next year's presidential election.

The five men, aged 19-22, are presumed to have been killed -- but with no proof, their families are unable to mourn.

"We still hope that the body will be returned to us for a Christian burial," said Armando Olmeda, father of Roberto Carlos.

The 20-year-old engineering student and boxing fan had planned to leave his hometown of Lagos de Moreno, in the western state of Jalisco, and move to Canada.

Murders and kidnappings are common in Mexico, but the five friends' abduction on August 11 while socializing at a viewpoint shocked the country.

The reaction was due in large part to grisly leaked images showing the men kneeling and gagged with their hands tied.

One clip appeared to show a friend attacking another, presumably forced by their captors.

"Nobody deserves that," said Ana Martinez, whose brother Jaime is among the missing.

She remembers the 21-year-old as a football fanatic who gave up his dream of being a professional player to earn a living in construction.

"My brother was in the wrong place at the wrong time," she said.