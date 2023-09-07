Open Menu

Grisly Case Of Missing Friends Haunts Tormented Mexican City

Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2023 | 10:30 AM

Grisly case of missing friends haunts tormented Mexican city

Lagos de Moreno, Mexico, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Bloody handprints in an abandoned house offer a clue to the fate of five young Mexicans believed to have been tortured and murdered by drug cartel hitmen, traumatizing their community.

The childhood friends have joined more than 111,000 people missing across the country, where insecurity is expected to be a major topic in next year's presidential election.

The five men, aged 19-22, are presumed to have been killed -- but with no proof, their families are unable to mourn.

"We still hope that the body will be returned to us for a Christian burial," said Armando Olmeda, father of Roberto Carlos.

The 20-year-old engineering student and boxing fan had planned to leave his hometown of Lagos de Moreno, in the western state of Jalisco, and move to Canada.

Murders and kidnappings are common in Mexico, but the five friends' abduction on August 11 while socializing at a viewpoint shocked the country.

The reaction was due in large part to grisly leaked images showing the men kneeling and gagged with their hands tied.

One clip appeared to show a friend attacking another, presumably forced by their captors.

"Nobody deserves that," said Ana Martinez, whose brother Jaime is among the missing.

She remembers the 21-year-old as a football fanatic who gave up his dream of being a professional player to earn a living in construction.

"My brother was in the wrong place at the wrong time," she said.

Related Topics

Election Football Canada Student Young Lagos De Moreno Mexico August Christian Boxing

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2023

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2023

2 hours ago
 Sept.6, a milestone in Pakistan's history of quic ..

Sept.6, a milestone in Pakistan's history of quick defence: Azad Jammu Kashmir ..

11 hours ago
 Toll from Bulgaria flooding rises to four

Toll from Bulgaria flooding rises to four

11 hours ago
 Spain's Herrada snatches Vuelta stage 11 victory

Spain's Herrada snatches Vuelta stage 11 victory

11 hours ago
 Bilawal condoles target-killing of two party offic ..

Bilawal condoles target-killing of two party office-bearers in Karachi

11 hours ago
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup scores

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup scores

11 hours ago
 ICCI pays tribute to martyrs, veterans of 1965 war ..

ICCI pays tribute to martyrs, veterans of 1965 war on Defence Day

11 hours ago
 US Embassy joins in celebrating 'pitch competition ..

US Embassy joins in celebrating 'pitch competition' winners

11 hours ago
 Fellowship on combating GBV, child marriages launc ..

Fellowship on combating GBV, child marriages launched

11 hours ago
 Senator for stern action against sugar mafia

Senator for stern action against sugar mafia

11 hours ago
 Sarfraz Bugti condoles Abdullah Sumbal's death

Sarfraz Bugti condoles Abdullah Sumbal's death

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous