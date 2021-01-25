UrduPoint.com
Grizzlies Upcoming Home Game Against The Bulls Postponed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 09:10 AM

Grizzlies upcoming home game against the Bulls postponed

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :The National Basketball Association has postponed the Memphis Grizzlies and Chicago Bulls game scheduled for Wednesday because the Grizzlies will be unable to field enough players.

The league announced the schedule change because of Covid-19 contact tracing rules which will prevent host Memphis from having the minimum eight players available for their home game at the FedEx Forum.

The Grizzlies have not played since last Monday when they won their fifth game in a row with a 108-104 victory over the Phoenix Suns.

So far since the NBA season began on December 22 the league has postponed 21 games because of coronavirus concerns.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

