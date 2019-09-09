UrduPoint.com
Groenewegen Wins Tour Of Britain's Third Stage

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 11:10 PM

Groenewegen wins Tour of Britain's third stage

Newcastle, United Kingdom, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) :Dylan Groenewegen turned on the power in an uphill sprint finish to clinch victory in the Tour of Britain's third stage between Berwick and Newcastle on Monday.

The Dutch Jumbo-Visma rider crossed the line comfortably ahead of compatriot Mathieu van der Poel of Corendon-Circus, Davide Cimolai, an Italian with Israeli Cycling academy, and Jumbo-Visma leadout man Mike Teunissen, following the 500-metre uphill drag.

Groenewegen also took the first stage between Glasgow and Kirkcudbright.

Matteo Trentin, an Italian with Mitchelton Scott placed fifth to retain the overall leader's green jersey.

Cimolai is seven seconds behind, with Van Der Poel third, 11 seconds off the front.

Team Ineos' Ben Swift is the leading British rider in seventh place, 17 seconds down on the leader.

Tuesday's fourth stage runs from Gateshead to finish at Beast Banks in Kendal and will feature nearly 3,000 metres of climbing.

