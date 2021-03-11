Gronkowski plans to return to NFL next season: report

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski said he would return to the NFL next season, and the expectation is that he will rejoin his offensive sidekick Tom Brady.

The 31-year-old gridiron star had teased earlier about a return but told the US online tabloid TMZ on Wednesday that he will certainly play again.

"I'm back, man!" Gronkowski said. "I will be back playing football, man. I love the game of football. I loved playing last year.

I had a great time." After nine seasons with the New England Patriots, Gronkowski caught 45 passes for 623 yards and seven touchdowns in his first season with Super Bowl champion Buccaneers.

He caught six passes for 67 yards and two touchdowns in the Buccaneers 31-9 Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Gronkowski is scheduled to become a free agent, but he's expected to rejoin the Bucs.

He has 566 passes for 8,484 yards and 86 touchdowns in his career.