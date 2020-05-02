UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Grounded Flights Threaten Routine Vaccine Supply: UN

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 12:10 AM

Grounded flights threaten routine vaccine supply: UN

Geneva, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :Dozens of countries risk running out of vaccines for diseases like measles because of restrictions on flights brought in to tackle the new coronavirus, the United Nations warned on Friday.

The UN children's agency UNICEF called for support to unlock a massive backlog in vaccine shipments.

It said the delays had been caused by "unprecedented logistical constraints" linked to lockdowns and other measures put in place to halt the spread of COVID-19, which has killed more than 233,000 people and infected nearly 3.3 million in a matter of months.

But UNICEF and other organisations have warned that a drop in routine vaccinations could fuel other, potentially deadlier outbreaks of a range of diseases.

UNICEF said in 2019 it had procured 2.43 billion doses of vaccines for 100 countries, to reach around 45 percent of all children worldwide under the age of five.

But since the week of March 22, the agency has seen a 70-80 percent reduction in planned vaccine shipments because of the sharp decline in commercial flights and limited availability of charter flights, spokeswoman Marixie Mercado told journalists in an online briefing.

"Dozens of countries are at risk of stock-out due to delayed vaccine shipments." She warned that 26 countries, mainly in Africa but also several Asian countries like North Korea and Myanmar, were particularly at risk.

The cost of securing space on the few flights available has soared, with freight rates now up to 200 percent above normal prices, she said.

"Countries with limited resources will struggle to pay these higher prices, leaving children vulnerable to vaccine-preventable diseases," Mercado said, citing polio and measles.

Five of the countries most at risk were hit with outbreaks of measles -- a highly contagious, sometimes fatal viral infection, she said.

Mercado warned that even before the pandemic, vaccines for measles, polio and other diseases were out of reach for some 20 million children under the age of one every year.

"Disruptions in routine immunisation, particularly in countries with weak health systems, could lead to disastrous outbreaks in 2020 and well beyond," she said.

Related Topics

Africa United Nations Polio Lead Myanmar North Korea March 2019 2020 All Asia (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Georgia Confirms 7th Death From Coronavirus-Relate ..

57 minutes ago

Ex-Member of Merkel's Party to Run in German Parli ..

58 minutes ago

Zimbabwean President Extends Quarantine for 2 Week ..

58 minutes ago

Domestic Violence Cases in New York Rise By 30% in ..

58 minutes ago

Communications curbs violating fundamental rights ..

58 minutes ago

Over 700 under quarantine in Multan after 2424 lea ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.