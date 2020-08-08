UrduPoint.com
Group Of Protesters Take Over Lebanon Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 09:20 PM

Group of protesters take over Lebanon foreign ministry

Beirut, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :A group of protesters led by retired Lebanese army officers stormed the foreign ministry in central Beirut Saturday and declared it the "headquarters of the revolution".

The takeover, which was aired live on local tv, happened as most of the security forces' attention was focused on a tense demonstration against the ruling elite a few hundred metres down the road.

