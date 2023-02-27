Group show by various artist concludes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :An exhibition of exquisite artworks by seventeen talented artists, titled 'Under One Roof', concluded at Satrang Art gallery on Monday to the applause of art lovers and students.

Among the artists, Aniqa Haider, a visual artist showcased her work that included illustration-based pieces for GenderIT Asia Edition and featured artworks for Digital Rights Monitor. Areej Nasir's work was basically satirical comments based on her experiences living in one society.

Whereas, Azanat Mansoor explored various themes of dream sequences oscillating between fact and fiction. She reconstructed these images onto tangible surfaces traced through her dreams and memories and utilised a wide range of mediums like collage, photo transfer and drawing to document these experiences.

Dhoufishan Raza's work revolved around concepts related to poetry, literature and music. "Living in the subcontinent, it's almost impossible to not get inspired by the poets, artists, musicians, and scholars of this land. My work starts from a tiny single detail, and that is what defines that piece. It may be a form, a colour, a design, or a thought; I simply disintegrate things and then try to re-associate them by following a certain harmony which is a product of my own perception of this world," she said about the work.

Emaan Pirzada's work has been part of numerous prestigious shows and festivals in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, South Korea and UAE. She had the honour of representing Pakistan in the 'Painting Old Buildings' project in Cairo, Egypt.

Faten Suleman has been a part of several group shows in Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore and her creative artworks are found among many private collections. With over 20 group shows and a solo exhibition, Faten brings together subconscious thoughts meshed with surreal imagery. "My work started off with the idea of absence and loneliness even when surrounded by throngs of people. Through my work, I seek to create an immersive and sensory experience, communicating my own thoughts and experiences to the viewer," she said.

Sharing about her work, Jasmine Michael, said, "As a visual artist, my work mainly remains collaborative. I collaborate with the common masses from diverse social and ethnic backgrounds." On the other hand, Komal Nadeem, a visual artist hailing from a remote village in the foothills of the Himalayas, Hunza, has practised diverse genres to expand her understanding of the arts. Komal's studio practice uses mixed media drawings, sculpture, and photography to create dialogue regarding issues rooted in conflicting cultural identities. The work is a way of understanding how she fits in the contemporary culture and the disconnect she feels from her roots as multiple identities struggle to coexist in harmony. The figures in the charcoal drawing are set as a landscape of mountain ranges rising and vanishing into the ground. It is not about whom the figures represent but rather how they interact with each other as healers and spectators while portraying the connection she has with people in her surroundings.

Maham Masood's work was based on the notions of memory, as an idea, a concept, a thought and an object of thought. Her work is about memories lost in the flux of thought and the presence of the absence. The medium she translates her ideas in is digital and this body of work is a collection of digital montages which also looks at questioning Miniature as a concept in digital medium.

Noor Fatima is another visual artist with immense involvement in promotion of art and culture through art practice, curation, art therapy etc, with a wide range of experience over various creative branches.

Schezre Syed uses mixed media to visualize 'scapes' of the human condition. She also enjoys the construction of words and the impact of language. Sundas Azfer is a strong advocate of democratic practices and exploration of alternative spaces as a space of opportunity for artists. She has exhibited both nationally and internationally and has independently curated several shows.

Satrang Gallery and Serene Arts is an initiative to support and promote the artists and artisans of Pakistan.