Growing Israel Protest Movement Calls For Netanyahu To Go

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 05:50 PM

Growing Israel protest movement calls for Netanyahu to go

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :"We won't leave until Bibi leaves." Israel's struggle to contain the coronavirus has stirred deep-seated resentment towards Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and protests demanding his resignation are growing by the week.

As the Shabbat rest-day was ending on Saturday evening, thousands of demonstrators headed towards Netanyahu's Jerusalem residence, a main site for protests that have taken place in multiple cities.

Some demonstrators branded Netanyahu -- who has been indicted with bribery, fraud and breach of trust -- as corrupt, while others condemned a lack of coherence in the government's response to the pandemic.

For Tamir Gay-Tsabary, who travels each day to the Jerusalem protests with his wife Tami from southern Israel, coronavirus was "a trigger" that brought renewed focus to Netanyahu's leadership faults.

The pandemic made people "understand that he doesn't care (about) Israel, he just cares for himself," the 56-year-old sales manager told AFP.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

