Grubhub Lays Off About 15 Pct Of Workforce

Published June 13, 2023

CHICAGO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) --:food delivery platform Grubhub based in the U.S. city of Chicago has laid off 400 employees, or about 15 percent of its workforce, the company said Monday.

"After much consideration and evaluation of our business, we have made the difficult decision to reduce Grubhub's workforce by 15 percent, impacting approximately 400 of our corporate employees," the company spokesperson said in a written statement.

"These changes will enable Grubhub to invest in the growth of our core business and better position the company for long-term success," according to the statement.

Before the job cuts, Grubhub had 2,800 employees, with 850 of them working in Chicago, the Chicago Tribune reported Monday. Amsterdam-based Just Eat Takeaway purchased Grubhub in a 7.3-billion-U.S.-dollar deal in 2021.

