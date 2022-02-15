UrduPoint.com

Gu Takes Second Medal Of Beijing Games But Settles For Silver

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2022 | 08:20 AM

Gu takes second medal of Beijing Games but settles for silver

Zhangjiakou, China, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Californian-born Chinese sensation Eileen Gu won her second medal of the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday but had to settle for silver in a freeski slopestyle competition won by Switzerland's Mathilde Gremaud.

The 18-year-old Gu, the face of the Games after winning gold for China in Big Air last week, was third after her first run and took a hefty backwards tumble on her second, leaving her in eighth place heading into her third and final run.

She nailed her last attempt to jump into second, but faced a nervous wait with Norway's Johanne Killi and Estonian competition favourite Kelly Sildaru still to go.

Neither could match Gu's score of 86.23, giving her the silver medal.

Gu will have another shot at a medal in freeski halfpipe, with the qualification round taking place on Thursday and the final on Friday.

Gremaud won gold with a score of 86.56. Sildaru took bronze on 82.06.

