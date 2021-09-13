UrduPoint.com

Guadalajara To Host WTA Finals

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 10:20 PM

Guadalajara to host WTA finals

Miami, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :This year's season-ending WTA Finals will take place in the Mexican city of Guadalajara after being moved from China due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the WTA said Monday.

The tournament, which features the top eight women's singles and top eight doubles teams, returns after being cancelled in 2020.

The tournament in Mexico starts on November 8, a WTA statement said, but will return to Shenzhen, China from 2022 through to 2030.

The move to Mexico comes after the WTA scrapped the Asian section from this year's Calendar due to ongoing concerns over the coronavirus.

"We are excited to bring our showpiece tournament to the exciting and vibrant city of Guadalajara in this unique year," WTA chairman Steve Simon said.

The WTA Finals were held in Shenzhen for the first time in 2019 after being staged in Singapore between 2014-2018.

Related Topics

China Shenzhen Guadalajara Singapore Mexico November Women 2019 2020 From Top Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Turki Al Faisal is Guest of Honour at IGCF 2021

Turki Al Faisal is Guest of Honour at IGCF 2021

7 minutes ago
 Greek fisherman nets dead body, dumps it back at s ..

Greek fisherman nets dead body, dumps it back at sea

43 minutes ago
 UK readies infrastructure plan to boost labour mar ..

UK readies infrastructure plan to boost labour market

43 minutes ago
 Dubai hosts 6th Middle East International Dermatol ..

Dubai hosts 6th Middle East International Dermatology &amp; Aesthetic Medicine C ..

52 minutes ago
 President stresses upon need to discourage fake ne ..

President stresses upon need to discourage fake news

43 minutes ago
 DC directs to formulate new indicators for control ..

DC directs to formulate new indicators for controlling population growth

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.