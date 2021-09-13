Guadalajara to host WTA finals

Miami, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :This year's season-ending WTA Finals will take place in the Mexican city of Guadalajara after being moved from China due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the WTA said Monday.

The tournament, which features the top eight women's singles and top eight doubles teams, returns after being cancelled in 2020.

The tournament in Mexico starts on November 8, a WTA statement said, but will return to Shenzhen, China from 2022 through to 2030.

The move to Mexico comes after the WTA scrapped the Asian section from this year's Calendar due to ongoing concerns over the coronavirus.

"We are excited to bring our showpiece tournament to the exciting and vibrant city of Guadalajara in this unique year," WTA chairman Steve Simon said.

The WTA Finals were held in Shenzhen for the first time in 2019 after being staged in Singapore between 2014-2018.