UrduPoint.com

Guadeloupe To Impose New Curfew Due To Alarming Covid Surge

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 09:40 AM

Guadeloupe to impose new curfew due to alarming Covid surge

PointeàPitre, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :France's overseas territory of Guadeloupe is to return to partial lockdown for at least three weeks because of a "catastrophic" surge in Covid cases, officials announced Monday.

The announcement comes days after Martinique, another French Caribbean island 190 kilometres (120 miles) to the south, returned to lockdown on Friday for at least three weeks.

And the French island of Reunion entered a partial two-week lockdown this weekend, including a 6:00 pm to 5:00 am overnight curfew.

From Wednesday evening Guadeloupe will return to an 8:00 pm to 5:00 am curfew, with travel during the day restricted to a 10-kilometre radius, prefect Alexandre Rochatte told journalists.

The measures were "indispensable" to stop the surge in Covid cases, he said.

"We are in a catastrophic situation," said Valerie Denux, director general of Guadeloupe's regional health agency.

"We have passed 3,000 cases a week," she said, adding that Covid cases had multiplied by more than 10 over the past three weeks.

Denux also appealed for help from any qualified medical professionals on the island -- including those on holiday there.

While shops will stay open on the island and restaurants will be able to serve at lunchtime, all bars, gyms, stadiums and swimming pools will be closed.

Nearly 53 percent of the French population has been fully vaccinated, and 63.5 percent have received one shot, but the figures are significantly lower in the French overseas territories.

None of the 22 patients currently in intensive care in Guadeloupe had been vaccinated, said Denux.

Music fans are already mourning the death of Guadeloupean musician Jacob Desvarieux, the co-founder of Caribbean band Kassav', who died of Covid last week in a hospital at Pointe-a-Pitre, the island's largest city.

News of the latest curfew announcement came hours after President Emmanuel Macron appealed to people to get themselves vaccinated in a message on Tik Tok and Instagram.

He was speaking after an estimated 200,000 people demonstrated across France on Saturday, many of them hostile to vaccination.

On Saturday night, a vaccine centre on the French Caribbean island of Martinique was set alight.

Related Topics

France Died Pointe-a-Pitre All From Instagram

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2021

23 minutes ago
 WHO, UNICEF issue joint statement to promote breas ..

WHO, UNICEF issue joint statement to promote breastfeeding-friendly environments

10 hours ago
 Around 142 Pakistani undergraduate students receiv ..

Around 142 Pakistani undergraduate students receive US Scholarships

9 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed Academy receives five international ..

Saif bin Zayed Academy receives five international accreditations

11 hours ago
 UN Not Discussing Peacekeepers Deployment in Afgha ..

UN Not Discussing Peacekeepers Deployment in Afghanistan Yet - Security Council ..

9 hours ago
 94 more tested positive for coronavirus

94 more tested positive for coronavirus

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.