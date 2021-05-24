UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Guagdong Carbon Market Closes Higher

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 06:00 PM

Guagdong carbon market closes higher

GUANGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Carbon emissions allowances closed at 40.26 Yuan (6.26 U.S. Dollars) per tonne on Monday, 1.51 percent up from Friday, at China Emissions Exchange (Guangzhou), the largest local carbon market in China.

A total of 118,463 tonnes of allowances were transacted on Monday, with a turnover of 3.52 million yuan.

The allowances, officially known as Guangdong Emissions Allowances (GDEA), are carbon dioxide emissions caps assigned to companies. Firms whose emissions surpass their share must buy extra quotas from authorities or purchase unused quotas on the market from those that cause less pollution.

Since its opening in December 2013, the market has traded 183.47 million tonnes of GDEA, with a total turnover of 3.94 billion yuan.

Related Topics

Exchange China Guangzhou Buy December Market From Share Billion Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber prepares to host 6th Global Business ..

6 minutes ago

GCC Chief welcomes UAE&#039;s offer to host COP 28

21 minutes ago

UAE condemns attempted attack by Houthis on Saudi ..

21 minutes ago

Proper funds be allocated in budget to ensure wate ..

42 minutes ago

61,323 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

51 minutes ago

Russia Carefully Monitored Situation on Tajik-Kyrg ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.