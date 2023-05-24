UrduPoint.com

Guam Braces For Direct Hit From Super Typhoon Mawar

Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2023 | 02:10 AM

Guam braces for direct hit from Super Typhoon Mawar

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Super Typhoon Mawar packing potentially catastrophic winds is heading for a direct hit on Guam, a US territory in the Pacific that is a crucial US military outpost.

A National Weather Service report said Mawar was intensifying into a Category Five super typhoon with maximum sustained winds of 160 miles per hour and gusts up to 200 mph.

"I am worried for the safety of our people. This is the first storm of this magnitude for 20 years," Governor Lou Leon Guerrero said.

On its current trajectory, Mawar will pass directly over the island of 170,000 people, unleashing torrential rains and extreme flooding.

"Mawar is forecast to intensify through tonight," the NWS said.

As of 4:00 am Wednesday Guam time (1800 GMT), the storm was 85 miles (135 kilometers) southeast of Guam, packing maximum sustained winds of 155 mph, the National Weather Service office in Guam said in an advisory.

"Passage very near or directly over Guam is imminent," the forecaster said.

Authorities ordered the evacuation of low-lying coastal areas, especially in flood-prone southern villages.

"The triple threats of Super Typhoon Mawar are torrential rains that may result in landslides and flash flooding, catastrophic wind, and life-threatening storm surge," it said.

Winds could gust up to 200 mph near the eyewall, bringing major damage to buildings and homes made of light materials, such as non-concrete roofs and walls that are not made of reinforced concrete.

A calamitous storm surge threatens to wreak havoc on shorelines, and large boats "could be torn from moorings.

" "Surge may reach to between 20 and 25 feet above normal high tide for the most vulnerable storm surge prone areas near the eye wall," the NWS statement said.

Some 21,700 US military personnel and their families are based at or near several facilities on Guam, which routinely hosts nuclear attack submarines, and long-range bombers and is home to crucial electronic listening posts.

The US bases also host some of the Pacific region's most significant ammunition and fuel storage facilities.

Forecasts predict Guam will receive rainfall of 10 to 15 inches, with some areas experiencing 20 inches or more, the NWS said.

These in turn could trigger landslides in the central and southern parts of the island, the weather service warned.

In a Facebook post, Guerrero warned the island's residents to "SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY" with the onset of damaging winds expected even before the storm strikes in full force.

People have been asked to stay inside and away from windows, and not venture outside during temporary lulls as flying debris can cause serious injury.

President Joe Biden declared a state of emergency for Guam on Tuesday so that Federal aid can be provided to the island, according to a statement from the White House.

About 60 flights departing from or arriving in Guam and scheduled between Tuesday and Thursday have been canceled, A.B. Won Pat International Airport said.

Conditions are predicted to improve on Thursday.

Related Topics

Attack Weather Storm Governor Facebook Nuclear White House Leon May Post From Airport Rains

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives President of Pontifica ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives President of Pontifical Academy for Life

56 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace, Pontifical Academy for ..

Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace, Pontifical Academy for Life sign MoU

2 hours ago
 Pentagon Says Will Discuss Training Ukrainian Pilo ..

Pentagon Says Will Discuss Training Ukrainian Pilots on F-16 Jets at Contact Gro ..

2 hours ago
 6 killed as car overturns on Bisma-Khuzdar Road

6 killed as car overturns on Bisma-Khuzdar Road

2 hours ago
 Dost Mazari calls on Balighur Rehman

Dost Mazari calls on Balighur Rehman

2 hours ago
 Dutch Defense Minister Expects F-16 Coalition for ..

Dutch Defense Minister Expects F-16 Coalition for Ukraine to Expand

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.