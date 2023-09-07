Open Menu

Guangdong Carbon Market Closes Flat

Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2023 | 04:31 PM

GUANGZHOU, Sept. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :) -- Carbon emissions allowances closed at 72.83 Yuan (about 9.12 U.S. Dollars) per tonne on Thursday, keeping flat as Wednesday, at Guangzhou Emissions Exchange, the largest local carbon market in China.

A total of 22 tonnes of allowances were transacted on Thursday, with a turnover of 1,595.06 yuan.

The allowances, officially known as Guangdong Emissions Allowances (GDEA), are carbon dioxide emissions caps assigned to companies. Firms whose emissions surpass their share must buy extra quotas from authorities or purchase unused quotas on the market from those that cause less pollution.

Since its opening in December 2013, the market has traded 220.67 million tonnes of GDEA, with a total turnover of about 6.15 billion

