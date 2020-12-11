UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Guangdong Carbon Market Closes Higher

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 05:40 PM

Guangdong carbon market closes higher

GUANGZHOU, Dec. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Carbon emissions allowances closed at 28.44 Yuan (4.35 U.S. Dollars) per tonne on Friday, 0.21 percent up from Thursday, at the China Emissions Exchange (Guangzhou), the largest local carbon market in China.

A total of 556,122 tonnes of allowances were transacted on Friday, with a turnover of 12.65 million yuan.

The allowances, officially known as Guangdong Emissions Allowances (GDEA), are carbon dioxide emissions caps assigned to companies. Firms whose emissions surpass their share must buy extra quotas from authorities or purchase unused quotas on the market from those that cause less pollution.

Since its opening in December 2013, the market has traded 170.14 million tonnes of GDEA, with a total turnover of 3.51 billion yuan.

Related Topics

Exchange China Guangzhou Buy December Market From Share Billion Million

Recent Stories

Shehzar Mohammad fined 20 per cent match-fee for s ..

1 minute ago

OIC Member States Reiterate their Resolve to Colla ..

1 minute ago

USA Boxing announces endorsement for AIBA presiden ..

31 minutes ago

Huawei kicks off December Festivities with "Huawei ..

32 minutes ago

Sajid Khan bowls Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to top spot on ..

39 minutes ago

Georgia opposition boycotts new parliament's first ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.