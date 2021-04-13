Guangdong carbon market closes higher

(@FahadShabbir)

GUANGZHOU, April 13(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Carbon emissions allowances closed at 36.94 Yuan (5.64 U.S. Dollars) per tonne on Tuesday, 0.68 percent up from Monday, at the China Emissions Exchange (Guangzhou), the largest local carbon market in China.

A total of 25,300 tonnes of allowances were transacted on Tuesday, with a turnover of 934,556.98 yuan.

The allowances, officially known as Guangdong Emissions Allowances (GDEA), are carbon dioxide emissions caps assigned to companies. Firms whose emissions surpass their share must buy extra quotas from authorities or purchase unused quotas on the market from those that cause less pollution.

Since its opening in December 2013, the market has traded 177.18 million tonnes of GDEA, with a total turnover of 3.71 billion yuan.