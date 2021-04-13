UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Guangdong Carbon Market Closes Higher

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 04:00 PM

Guangdong carbon market closes higher

GUANGZHOU, April 13(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Carbon emissions allowances closed at 36.94 Yuan (5.64 U.S. Dollars) per tonne on Tuesday, 0.68 percent up from Monday, at the China Emissions Exchange (Guangzhou), the largest local carbon market in China.

A total of 25,300 tonnes of allowances were transacted on Tuesday, with a turnover of 934,556.98 yuan.

The allowances, officially known as Guangdong Emissions Allowances (GDEA), are carbon dioxide emissions caps assigned to companies. Firms whose emissions surpass their share must buy extra quotas from authorities or purchase unused quotas on the market from those that cause less pollution.

Since its opening in December 2013, the market has traded 177.18 million tonnes of GDEA, with a total turnover of 3.71 billion yuan.

Related Topics

Exchange China Guangzhou Buy December Market From Share Billion Million

Recent Stories

Minister inaugurates "Mustahiq" app to improve Zak ..

9 minutes ago

Turkey releases 10 retired navy commanders

9 minutes ago

Three grocery stores sealed for selling gutka

9 minutes ago

Philippines logs 8,571 new COVID-19 cases, tally a ..

9 minutes ago

Kremlin Confirms Fate of ISS, Russian Segment Was ..

13 minutes ago

US Will Not Let Nord Stream 2 Get in Way of Relati ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.