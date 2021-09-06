Guangdong carbon market closes higher

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GUANGZHOU, Sept. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Carbon emissions allowances closed at 39 Yuan (about 6.04 U.S. Dollars) per tonne on Monday, 1.33 percent up from Friday, at the China Emissions Exchange (Guangzhou), the largest local carbon market in China.

A total of 3,473 tonnes of allowances were transacted on Monday, with a turnover of about 133,446 yuan.

The allowances, officially known as Guangdong Emissions Allowances (GDEA), are carbon dioxide emissions caps assigned to companies. Firms whose emissions surpass their share must buy extra quotas from authorities or purchase unused quotas on the market from those that cause less pollution.

Since its opening in December 2013, the market has traded nearly 197 million tonnes of GDEA, with a total turnover of over 4.48 billion yuan.