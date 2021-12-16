Guangdong carbon market closes higher

UrduPoint.com

Thu 16th December 2021 | 05:10 PM

GUANGZHOU, Dec. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) APP):Carbon emissions allowances closed at 57.7 Yuan (about 9.1 U.S. Dollars) per tonne on Thursday, 2.3 percent up from Wednesday, at China Emissions Exchange (Guangzhou), the largest local carbon market in China.

A total of 37,344 tonnes of allowances were transacted on Thursday, with a turnover of 2.2 million yuan.

The allowances, officially known as Guangdong Emissions Allowances (GDEA), are carbon dioxide emissions caps assigned to companies. Firms whose emissions surpass their share must buy extra quotas from authorities or purchase unused quotas on the market from those that cause less pollution.

Since its opening in December 2013, the market has traded 198.3 million tonnes of GDEA, with a total turnover of 4.6 billion yuan.

