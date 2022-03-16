UrduPoint.com

Guangdong Carbon Market Closes Higher

Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2022 | 02:50 PM

GUANGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Carbon emissions allowances closed at 77.63 Yuan (12.17 U.S. Dollars) per tonne on Wednesday, 0.23 percent up from Tuesday, at China Emissions Exchange (Guangzhou), the largest local carbon market in China.

A total of 21,512 tonnes of allowances were transacted on Wednesday, with a turnover of about 1.65 million yuan.

The allowances, officially known as Guangdong Emissions Allowances (GDEA), are carbon dioxide emissions caps assigned to companies. Firms whose emissions surpass their share must buy extra quotas from authorities or purchase unused quotas on the market from those that cause less pollution.

Since its opening in December 2013, the market has traded over 202 million tonnes of GDEA, with a total turnover of around 4.78 billion yuan.

