Guangdong Carbon Market Closes Higher

Muhammad Irfan Published June 07, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Guangdong carbon market closes higher

GUANGZHOU, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Carbon emissions allowances closed at 78.25 Yuan (about 11.74 U.S. Dollars) per tonne on Tuesday, 0.69 percent up from Monday, at Guangzhou Emissions Exchange, the largest local carbon market in China.

A total of 55,438 tonnes of allowances were transacted on Tuesday, with a turnover of 4.32 million yuan.

The allowances, officially known as Guangdong Emissions Allowances (GDEA), are carbon dioxide emissions caps assigned to companies. Firms whose emissions surpass their share must buy extra quotas from authorities or purchase unused quotas on the market from those that cause less pollution.

Since its opening in December 2013, the market has traded 206.59 million tonnes of GDEA, with a total turnover of 5.04 billion yuan.

