Guangdong Carbon Market Closes Higher

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2023 | 03:30 PM

GUANGZHOU, Feb. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) --:Carbon emissions allowances closed at 76.85 Yuan (11.28 U.S. Dollars) per tonne on Tuesday, 0.83 percent up from Monday, at Guangzhou Emissions Exchange, the largest local carbon market in China.

A total of 21,100 tonnes of allowances were transacted on Tuesday, with a turnover of 1.62 million yuan.

The allowances, officially known as Guangdong Emissions Allowances (GDEA), are carbon dioxide emissions caps assigned to companies. Firms whose emissions surpass their share must buy extra quotas from authorities or purchase unused quotas on the market from those that cause less pollution.

