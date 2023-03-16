Guangdong carbon market closes higher

GUANGHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Carbon emissions allowances closed at 81.14 Yuan (about 11.76 U.S. Dollars) per tonne on Thursday, 0.22 percent up from Wednesday, at Guangzhou Emissions Exchange, the largest local carbon market in China.

A total of 7,175 tonnes of allowances were transacted on Thursday, with a turnover of 582,193.22 yuan.

The allowances, officially known as Guangdong Emissions Allowances (GDEA), are carbon dioxide emissions caps assigned to companies. Firms whose emissions surpass their share must buy extra quotas from authorities or purchase unused quotas on the market from those that cause less pollution.