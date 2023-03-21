Guangdong carbon market closes higher

GUANGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) --:Carbon emissions allowances closed at 81.62 Yuan (11.88 U.S. Dollars) per tonne on Tuesday, 0.31 percent up from Monday, at Guangzhou Emissions Exchange, the largest local carbon market in China.

A total of 5,322 tonnes of allowances were transacted on Tuesday, with a turnover of 435,347.06 yuan.

The allowances, officially known as Guangdong Emissions Allowances (GDEA), are carbon dioxide emissions caps assigned to companies. Firms whose emissions surpass their share must buy extra quotas from authorities or purchase unused quotas on the market from those that cause less pollution.