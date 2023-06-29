Open Menu

Guangdong Carbon Market Closes Higher

Faizan Hashmi Published June 29, 2023 | 07:10 PM

GUANGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) --:Carbon emissions allowances closed at 82.97 Yuan (11.46 U.S. Dollars) per tonne on Thursday, 1.85 percent up from Wednesday, at Guangzhou Emissions Exchange, the largest local carbon market in China.

A total of 542,198 tonnes of allowances were transacted on Friday, with a turnover of 43.75 million yuan.

The allowances, officially known as Guangdong Emissions Allowances (GDEA), are carbon dioxide emissions caps assigned to companies. Firms whose emissions surpass their share must buy extra quotas from authorities or purchase unused quotas on the market from those that cause less pollution.

