Open Menu

Guangdong Carbon Market Closes Higher

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 14, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Guangdong carbon market closes higher

GUANGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) --:Carbon emissions allowances closed at 78.43 Yuan (about 10.99 U.S. Dollars) per tonne on Friday, 0.1 percent up from Thursday, at Guangzhou Emissions Exchange, the largest local carbon market in China.

A total of 41,581 tonnes of allowances were transacted on Friday, with a turnover of 3.26 million yuan.

The allowances, officially known as Guangdong Emissions Allowances (GDEA), are carbon dioxide emissions caps assigned to companies. Firms whose emissions surpass their share must buy extra quotas from authorities or purchase unused quotas on the market from those that cause less pollution.

Since its opening in December 2013, the market has traded 218.57 million tonnes of GDEA, with a total turnover of 5.98 billion yuan.

Related Topics

Exchange China Guangzhou Buy December Market From Share Billion Million

Recent Stories

Hania Aamir's viiral boxing training video inspire ..

Hania Aamir's viiral boxing training video inspires fans

9 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Police, ADEK partner to launch virtual c ..

Abu Dhabi Police, ADEK partner to launch virtual check-in service for People of ..

23 minutes ago
 PM performs groundbreaking of 1200MWs Chashma-5 nu ..

PM performs groundbreaking of 1200MWs Chashma-5 nuclear power plant in Mianwali

31 minutes ago
 DLD, Dubai Development Authority strengthen cooper ..

DLD, Dubai Development Authority strengthen cooperation to fulfil Dubai&#039;s s ..

38 minutes ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Chad to UAE

2 hours ago
 PTI forward bloc leader Gul bar Khan becomes Gilgi ..

PTI forward bloc leader Gul bar Khan becomes Gilgit-Baltistan's CM

2 hours ago
Rain, thunderstorm likely to hit most parts of Pak ..

Rain, thunderstorm likely to hit most parts of Pakistan within next 12 hours

2 hours ago
 IMF deal: Pakistan expected to introduce mini-budg ..

IMF deal: Pakistan expected to introduce mini-budget for second review

2 hours ago
 UAE, Mozambique sign MoU in workforce field

UAE, Mozambique sign MoU in workforce field

2 hours ago
 Govt mulling Hajj through road, ferry service: Tal ..

Govt mulling Hajj through road, ferry service: Talha

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of France on Na ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of France on National Day

3 hours ago
 Shaheens gear up for ACC Men's Emerging teams Asia ..

Shaheens gear up for ACC Men's Emerging teams Asia Cup

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous