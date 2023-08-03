Open Menu

Guangdong Carbon Market Closes Higher

GUANGHOU,Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Carbon emissions allowances closed at 75.58 Yuan (10.51 U.S. Dollars) per tonne on Thursday, 0.28 percent up from Wednesday, at Guangzhou Emissions Exchange, the largest local carbon market in China.

A total of 11,877 tonnes of allowances were transacted on Thursday, with a turnover of 897,614.34 yuan.

The allowances, officially known as Guangdong Emissions Allowances (GDEA), are carbon dioxide emissions caps assigned to companies. Firms whose emissions surpass their share must buy extra quotas from authorities or purchase unused quotas on the market from those that cause less pollution.

Since its opening in December 2013, the market has traded 220.21 million tonnes of GDEA, with a total turnover of 6.114 billion yuan.

