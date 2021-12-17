Guangdong carbon market closes lower

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GUANGZHOU, Dec. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) --:Carbon emissions allowances closed at 57.65 Yuan (about 9.05 U.S. Dollars) per tonne on Friday, down 0.09 percent from Thursday, at China Emissions Exchange (Guangzhou), the largest local carbon market in China.

A total of 26,560 tonnes of allowances were transacted on Friday, with a turnover of 1.531 million yuan.

The allowances, officially known as Guangdong Emissions Allowances (GDEA), are carbon dioxide emissions caps assigned to companies. Firms whose emissions surpass their share must buy extra quotas from authorities or purchase unused quotas on the market from those that cause less pollution.