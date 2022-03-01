Guangdong carbon market closes lower

GUANGZHOU, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Carbon emissions allowances closed at 69.44 Yuan (11 U.S. Dollars) per tonne on Tuesday, 2.72 percent down from Monday, at China Emissions Exchange (Guangzhou), the largest local carbon market in China.

A total of 3,239 tonnes of allowances were transacted on Tuesday, with a turnover of 224,927.37 yuan.

The allowances, officially known as Guangdong Emissions Allowances (GDEA), are carbon dioxide emissions caps assigned to companies. Firms whose emissions surpass their share must buy extra quotas from authorities or purchase unused quotas on the market from those that cause less pollution.

Since its opening in December 2013, the market has traded 201.418 million tonnes of GDEA, with a total turnover of 4.720 billion yuan.