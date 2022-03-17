UrduPoint.com

Guangdong Carbon Market Closes Lower

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2022 | 03:30 PM

GUANGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) --:Carbon emissions allowances closed at 77.18 Yuan (about 12.17 U.S. Dollars) per tonne on Thursday, 0.58 percent down from Wednesday, at China Emissions Exchange (Guangzhou), the largest local carbon market in China.

A total of 17,400 tonnes of allowances were transacted on Thursday, with a turnover of about 1.33 million yuan.

The allowances, officially known as Guangdong Emissions Allowances (GDEA), are carbon dioxide emissions caps assigned to companies. Firms whose emissions surpass their share must buy extra quotas from authorities or purchase unused quotas on the market from those that cause less pollution.

>