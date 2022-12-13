Guangdong carbon market closes lower

(@FahadShabbir)

GUANGZHOU, Dec. 13(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) --:Carbon emissions allowances closed at 76.43 Yuan (10.95 U.S. Dollars) per tonne on Tuesday, 0.66 percent down from Monday, at Guangzhou Emissions Exchange, the largest local carbon market in China.

A total of 3,180 tonnes of allowances were transacted on Tuesday, with a turnover of 243,062.26 yuan.

The allowances, officially known as Guangdong Emissions Allowances (GDEA), are carbon dioxide emissions caps assigned to companies. Firms whose emissions surpass their share must buy extra quotas from authorities or purchase unused quotas on the market from those that cause less pollution.

Since its opening in December 2013, the market has traded 213.149 million tonnes of GDEA, with a total turnover of 5.554 billion yuan.