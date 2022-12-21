Guangdong carbon market closes lower

GUANGZHOU, Dec. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) --:Carbon emissions allowances closed at 76.47 Yuan (10.98 U.S. Dollars) per tonne on Wednesday, down 1.01 percent from Tuesday, at Guangzhou Emissions Exchange, the largest local carbon market in China.

A total of 19,141 tonnes of allowances were transacted on Wednesday, with a turnover of 1.48 million yuan.

The allowances, officially known as Guangdong Emissions Allowances (GDEA), are carbon dioxide emissions caps assigned to companies. Firms whose emissions surpass their share must buy extra quotas from authorities or purchase unused quotas on the market from those that cause less pollution.