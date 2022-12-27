UrduPoint.com

Guangdong Carbon Market Closes Lower

Sumaira FH Published December 27, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Guangdong carbon market closes lower

GUANGZHOU, Dec. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) --:Carbon emissions allowances closed at 75.14 Yuan (about 10.8 U.S. Dollars) per tonne on Tuesday, 3.23 percent down from Monday, at Guangzhou Emissions Exchange, the largest local carbon market in China.

A total of 77,450 tonnes of allowances were transacted on Tuesday, with a turnover of 5.82 million yuan.

The allowances, officially known as Guangdong Emissions Allowances (GDEA), are carbon dioxide emissions caps assigned to companies. Firms whose emissions surpass their share must buy extra quotas from authorities or purchase unused quotas on the market from those that cause less pollution.

