Guangdong carbon market closes lower

GUANGZHOU, Jan. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) --::Carbon emissions allowances closed at 75.12 Yuan (10.9 U.S. Dollars) per tonne on Friday, 0.53 percent down from Sunday, at Guangzhou Emissions Exchange, the largest local carbon market in China.

A total of 333 tonnes of allowances were transacted on Friday, with a turnover of 25,019.26 yuan.

The allowances, officially known as Guangdong Emissions Allowances (GDEA), are carbon dioxide emissions caps assigned to companies. Firms whose emissions surpass their share must buy extra quotas from authorities or purchase unused quotas on the market from those that cause less pollution.