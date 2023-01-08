UrduPoint.com

Guangdong Carbon Market Closes Lower

Muhammad Irfan Published January 08, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Guangdong carbon market closes lower

GUANGZHOU, Jan. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) --::Carbon emissions allowances closed at 75.12 Yuan (10.9 U.S. Dollars) per tonne on Friday, 0.53 percent down from Sunday, at Guangzhou Emissions Exchange, the largest local carbon market in China.

A total of 333 tonnes of allowances were transacted on Friday, with a turnover of 25,019.26 yuan.

The allowances, officially known as Guangdong Emissions Allowances (GDEA), are carbon dioxide emissions caps assigned to companies. Firms whose emissions surpass their share must buy extra quotas from authorities or purchase unused quotas on the market from those that cause less pollution.

Related Topics

Exchange China Guangzhou Buy Sunday Market From Share

Recent Stories

New international accreditation for American Unive ..

New international accreditation for American University in the Emirates

29 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler inspects Mleiha wheat farm

Sharjah Ruler inspects Mleiha wheat farm

44 minutes ago
 SteelFab 2023 to kick off tomorrow at Expo Centre ..

SteelFab 2023 to kick off tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

59 minutes ago
 National Centre of Meteorology to host sixth Inter ..

National Centre of Meteorology to host sixth International Rain Enhancement Foru ..

1 hour ago
 DEWA completes 76.8% in Hatta Water Reservoir

DEWA completes 76.8% in Hatta Water Reservoir

2 hours ago
 Magnitude 5 earthquake strikes Southern Philippine ..

Magnitude 5 earthquake strikes Southern Philippines

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.